Kaleon joins the Intermonte Valore Italia index

The Italian specialist in valuing cultural heritage assets will gain greater visibility with investors thanks to its inclusion in an index dedicated to listed SMEs.

Kaleon announced its inclusion in the Intermonte Valore Italia index, which brings together 100 listed Italian SMEs with a market capitalization below €1bn and that are not part of the FTSE MIB (Financial Times Stock Exchange Milano Indice Borsa).



The index is part of the PMI2Change project launched by Banca Generali to support the growth and liquidity of listed Italian SMEs.



'Just six months after our IPO, we are delighted to have received this recognition, which confirms the relevance of the path we have chosen and our business model,' said Vitaliano Borromeo, chairman of Kaleon.



As a reminder, the stock benefits from a dual listing, on both the Milan Stock Exchange and the Paris Stock Exchange.