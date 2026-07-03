Kaleon announced its inclusion in the Intermonte Valore Italia index, which brings together 100 listed Italian SMEs with a market capitalization below €1bn and that are not part of the FTSE MIB (Financial Times Stock Exchange Milano Indice Borsa).
The index is part of the PMI2Change project launched by Banca Generali to support the growth and liquidity of listed Italian SMEs.
'Just six months after our IPO, we are delighted to have received this recognition, which confirms the relevance of the path we have chosen and our business model,' said Vitaliano Borromeo, chairman of Kaleon.
As a reminder, the stock benefits from a dual listing, on both the Milan Stock Exchange and the Paris Stock Exchange.
Kaleon S.p.A. specializes in the management, protection, and promotion of important artistic, natural, and museum heritage sites. The company's core business, Terre Borromeo, is the brand that identifies the prestigious cultural and natural sites of Lake Maggiore linked to the Borromeo family, such as Isola Bella and Isola Madre in the Borromean archipelago, Pallavicino Park in Stresa, Mottarone Park with its 500 hectares of forest, the Rocca di Angera, on the Lombardy side in the province of Varese, and the castles of Cannero, in the upper Verbano area.
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