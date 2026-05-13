Kao Corporation has done the hard work quietly. The business is healthier than its share price suggests. But are investors convinced?

Japanese skincare is officially having a moment. And, by the looks of it, it is here to stay.

The industry is also fueling an unstoppable skincare shopping craze. Japan's beauty and personal care industry is entering the most commercially consequential period in its modern history, and the timing is structural.

Inbound tourism hit a record 42.7 million visitors in 2025, generating 9.5 trillion Japanese yen in spending, an all-time high, with shopping the second-largest expenditure category, and no surprises here, Japanese cosmetics and skincare products among the most targeted purchases on every itinerary. That external demand surge arrives on top of a domestic market that’s already growing on its own.

As per market research and intelligence firm Mordor Intelligence, Japan's cosmetics market is projected to expand from $26bn in 2026 to $30.5bn in 2032 - i.e. a CAGR of 3.3%. That’s the steepest sustained growth rate that the sector has posted in over a decade. For established players with strong distribution, science-led products, and brands already part of everyday routines, that growth means they can raise prices and not just sell more.

Kao, Japan's largest integrated personal care and cosmetics manufacturer and the architect of the ceramide skincare category, stands directly in that current. The Kao 2027 Mid-term Management Plan targets JPY 1,750bn in net sales and a 10.4% operating margin for FY 26 and with raw material costs finally turning net-positive for the first time in six years, the cost pressure that squeezed margins since FY 21 is easing just as the market picks up.

Subtle illumination

That shift is somewhat visible in the numbers. Kao didn’t grow fast in FY 25, but it finally grew smarter. Revenue crept up 3.7% y/y to JPY 1,688.6bn, up from JPY 1,628.4bn, which barely beats inflation in many markets. The payoff showed up below the line: operating profit climbed nearly 12% y/y to JPY 164.1bn from JPY 146.6bn last year, more than triple the pace of sales, pushing its operating margin up to 9.7% from 9% the year before. This gap matters; it says pricing and cost control did the work that volume didn’t.

Net profit rose 9.3% y/y to JPY 120.6bn, up from JPY 110.4bn, slower than operating income, which is not flattering. Taxes were higher, and prior-year one-offs didn’t repeat themselves. This was not a clean earnings sprint; it was a grind. Still, earnings quality improved because profit growth came from the core business - and not from accounting tricks.

The quiet winner here is margin discipline. Kao squeezed more profit out of essentially the same sales base, largely through price increases and better mix. The risk is obvious: if price-led growth fades, top-line growth may look thin very quickly. FY 25 shows progress, although doesn't leave room for complacency.

A clear Valuation

Kao’s stock has been downbeat over the past year, falling 9.1%, while still trading at JPY 5,825, well below its 52-week peak of JPY 7,007 and not far from where optimism peaked. The market cap sits at JPY 2.6tn ($16.7bn), which says that the market hasn’t lost faith entirely, just patience.

Valuation tells the same story: the forward P/E based on FY 26 earnings is 19.8x, a discount to the company’s own 3-year adjusted average of 26.8x. It reflects lower expectations about growth durability rather than a sudden burst of discipline from investors.

Consensus remains cautiously optimistic. Analysts' average target price of JPY 7,325.4, implies 25.8% upside potential, with 9 out of 13 analysts still rating the stock a Buy. That sounds supportive until you remember that the shares still lag despite that backing. Analysts are betting margins stabilize and pricing holds; the market is waiting to see proof.

Caution ahead

Kao's recent story is one of quiet progress: margins improving, costs disciplined, and a favorable market building around it. However, quiet progress is not momentum.

The risks are real. If pricing power fades as consumers tighten, thin top-line growth has nowhere to hide. Inbound tourism is then a tailwind and not a strategy. And a market that has already priced in patience will not wait forever for proof. Kao is heading in the right direction, but the foundation still needs testing.