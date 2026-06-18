Kardigan delivered a notable market debut on the Nasdaq, raising $400m in an upsized initial public offering. Shares of the cardiovascular treatment specialist opened at $16.25, above the $16 IPO price, before climbing more than 22% during the session. This performance underscores a resurgence in investor appetite for biotechnology firms boasting advanced clinical programs and robust growth prospects.

Based in Princeton, New Jersey, Kardigan is developing several precision therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its pipeline notably includes drug candidates danicamtiv, ataciguat, and tonlamarsen. Management has indicated that pivotal data regarding these three programs are expected during the first half of next year. The company was founded by Tassos Gianakakos and Jay Edelberg, two former executives who played key roles in the development of the heart medication mavacamten at MyoKardia, which was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb for $13bn in 2020.



This transaction takes place within a more favorable environment for biotech IPOs following several years defined by tighter access to capital. However, analysts point out that Kardigan may require additional financing in the medium term. The company stated in its regulatory filings that its current resources would not be sufficient to fund operations for at least twelve months without further capital injections, even though the funds raised are intended to accelerate the development of its clinical programs.