Bic announces that, on the recommendation of the Nominating, Governance and CSR Committee, its Board of Directors has unanimously decided to co-opt Karen Guerra to replace Carole Callebaut Piwnica.
For personal reasons, Ms. Callebaut Piwnica has asked to be relieved of her role as independent director, chair of the compensation committee, and member of the nomination, governance, and CSR committee.
Karen Guerra, whose co-optation will be submitted for ratification at the next AGM in May 2026, has also been appointed chair of the Compensation Committee and member of the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee.
An expert in the industrial and consumer goods sectors, Karen Guerra has held senior management positions for more than two decades at companies such as PepsiCo and Colgate-Palmolive, where she was CEO for France.
Bic is one the world leading manufacturers of stationery, lighters and razors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- stationery (37.1%): ballpoint pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, felt-tip pens, correction pens, erasers, permanent markers, glues, adhesive notepads, etc.;
- lighters (36.9%);
- razors (24.7%);
- other (1.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (31.8%), North America (37.3%), Latin America (19.3%), Middle East and Africa (7.4%), Oceania and Asia (4.2%).
