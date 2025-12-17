Karen Guerra co-opted to the Bic Board of Directors

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/17/2025 at 02:02 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Bic announces that, on the recommendation of the Nominating, Governance and CSR Committee, its Board of Directors has unanimously decided to co-opt Karen Guerra to replace Carole Callebaut Piwnica.



For personal reasons, Ms. Callebaut Piwnica has asked to be relieved of her role as independent director, chair of the compensation committee, and member of the nomination, governance, and CSR committee.



Karen Guerra, whose co-optation will be submitted for ratification at the next AGM in May 2026, has also been appointed chair of the Compensation Committee and member of the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee.



An expert in the industrial and consumer goods sectors, Karen Guerra has held senior management positions for more than two decades at companies such as PepsiCo and Colgate-Palmolive, where she was CEO for France.