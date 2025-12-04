Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has announced that its supervisory board, following the recommendation of its governance, nominations, and remuneration committee, has appointed Kathleen Verelst as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and member of the management board.

Kathleen Verelst brings over 30 years of experience in the real estate sector. From 2021 to 2024, she served as senior advisor to URW's supervisory board and management board, focusing on the group's deleveraging strategy.

She will succeed Vincent Rouget in her new role on January 1, and will be responsible for implementing URW's disciplined capital allocation framework as outlined in its 2025-28 business plan, "A Platform for Growth".