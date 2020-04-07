kathy ireland® Worldwide Continues Expansion of Health Advocacy Through Partnership with Pioneering Global Biotechnology Company We-Fresh

NORCROSS, Ga., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeFresh, an innovative and award-winning technology that inhibits the growth and spread of mold, pathogenic and odor-causing bacteria, has partnered with kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®). The announcement was made by Nancy Williams, CEO of WeFresh. As part of the strategic relationship, Ms. Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®, will serve as WeFresh kathy ireland® Chief Brand Ambassador, as well as join the company's Board of Advisors. Ireland's powerhouse executive team at kiWW® will provide WeFresh kathy ireland® with marketing and global brand awareness.

"We are thrilled to work with Kathy Ireland and her exceptionally talented and super creative executive team, to bring this revolutionary technology to manufacturers looking to enhance the quality of their products, as well as give their customers the added comfort of a product which is tough on harmful bacteria," says Ms. Williams. "kathy ireland® Worldwide is one of the most powerful brands in the world, with Kathy named one of the most powerful women in the categories of furniture and fashion, our main target business-to-business customers. Kathy's business acumen is renowned throughout the world, and her team's talent for developing and executing creative and strategic growth plans, is second to none. This partnership is an incredible opportunity for our brand."

"We are delighted to partner with WeFresh," says Kathy Ireland, who is named one of the top ten women's health advocates by UCLA. "During this COVID-19 crisis, we're all forced to be more aware of harmful bacteria, even our new normal will require us to be as clean as we can be. Imagine destroying germs at the site of your clothing, furniture, your shoes, the pillows our kids sleep on…even the dog beds our beloved four-legged family members lounge in. WeFresh kathy ireland® is a brand like no other. Incorporating this revolutionary technology by manufacturers can help keep us and our loved ones safer and healthier, as well bring an 'added-value' to a product, especially during such times."

WeFresh kathy ireland® is exclusively distributed in North America for a product sold worldwide as Micro-Fresh®. The technology was originally developed and crafted in 2006 in the U.K. to prevent the growth of mold on products in transit from the far corners of the world. It also has additional properties that prevent odor causing and pathogenic bacteria. Today, the brand is used as an 'added value' by over 50 retailers and manufacturers, including Marks and Spencer, Emirates Airlines, and Avon. It now serves as the 'go to' brand for innovation-conscious retailers that want to promote the freshness of their products.

In addition to preventing the growth of odor causing microorganisms, WeFresh kathy ireland® products can be washed at low temperatures, decreasing the need for frequent washing which prolongs the life of the product, as well as reduces energy costs and carbon footprint.

WeFresh kathy ireland® is free from restricted substances and SVHCs, OEKO-TEX Standard 100 approved in all 4 classes I-IV, and Certified DMF free. The result is a Nano-free technology that is tough on harmful bacteria but kind to the human skin. WeFresh kathy ireland® has been tested and approved for safety in baby bedding and has been featured in children's footwear for nine years.

The technology behind WeFresh kathy ireland® has been honored with a number of awards including the Cisco Systems National Innovation Award 2010, Ernst & Young Sustainable Business Growth Finalist 2014, Cummins Entrepreneur of the Year 2014, Goldman Sachs Business Growth Award 2015 and more.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland® is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland® is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. As part of kiWW's advocacy for innovation, the company also recently partnered Stellus Technologies, a Silicon Valley-based startup whose technology is redefining how companies manage and use unstructured data; as well as Padlist, an online real estate database platform which uses smart technology to make it easier and faster for renters and landlords to connect.

Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including YWCA Greater Los Angeles, for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and is International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

