The group highlights that Katleen Vandeweyer brings extensive experience in corporate management as well as strong expertise in telecommunications. She has recently contributed to several leading boards of directors across Europe.

"Her work as chair of the audit committee and lead independent director of the group, along with her solid track record in business and technology leadership, makes her the ideal leader," commented Tim O'Loughlin, CEO of Vantiva.

As part of this appointment, and in consultation with the board of directors and Vantiva's executive management, Brian Shearer has resigned from his position as chair of the board.