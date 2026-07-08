The group nevertheless saw its Housing business fall 9.2%, to €368.5m, reflecting a residential market that remains subdued.

That decline was largely offset by the sharp rise in the Commercial division, whose revenue jumped to €123.8m, from €85.7m in the first half of 2025.

Profitability improved slightly over the period. Current operating income reached €39.9m, versus €38.6m a year earlier, lifting the current operating margin to 8.0%, from 7.7% last year.

Group share of net income came to €23.5m, compared with €23.2m in the first half of 2025.

As of May 31, Kaufman & Broad had positive net cash of €242.6m, versus €319.1m at the close of the previous fiscal year, while maintaining a solid financial position.

For fiscal 2026, the group's revenue is expected to be at a level comparable to fiscal 2025. The current operating income margin should be close to 8%. Net cash should remain positive after taking into account the payment of a dividend for fiscal 2025 of €2.20 per share, approved at the General Meeting on May 5.