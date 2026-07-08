The group nevertheless saw its Housing business fall 9.2%, to €368.5m, reflecting a residential market that remains subdued.
That decline was largely offset by the sharp rise in the Commercial division, whose revenue jumped to €123.8m, from €85.7m in the first half of 2025.
Profitability improved slightly over the period. Current operating income reached €39.9m, versus €38.6m a year earlier, lifting the current operating margin to 8.0%, from 7.7% last year.
Group share of net income came to €23.5m, compared with €23.2m in the first half of 2025.
As of May 31, Kaufman & Broad had positive net cash of €242.6m, versus €319.1m at the close of the previous fiscal year, while maintaining a solid financial position.
For fiscal 2026, the group's revenue is expected to be at a level comparable to fiscal 2025. The current operating income margin should be close to 8%. Net cash should remain positive after taking into account the payment of a dividend for fiscal 2025 of €2.20 per share, approved at the General Meeting on May 5.
Kaufman & Broad SA is one of the leaders of housing builders in France. Net sales break down by type of assets as follows:
- residences (76.7%): apartments (93.5% of sales; 4,177 units delivered in 2024/25; Kaufman & Broad and Résidences Bernard Teillaud brands) and single-family homes (6.5%; 241 units delivered);
- business real estate (21.9%): primarily offices and business sites;
- student residences (0.8%).
The remaining net sales (0.6%) are for land sale and fees collecting.
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