Kaufman & Broad keeps its full-year targets

The real estate developer reported first-half fiscal 2026 revenue of €500.9m excluding taxes, a virtually stable level compared with the €499.4m posted a year earlier.

The group nevertheless saw its Housing business fall 9.2%, to €368.5m, reflecting a residential market that remains subdued.



That decline was largely offset by the sharp rise in the Commercial division, whose revenue jumped to €123.8m, from €85.7m in the first half of 2025.



Profitability improved slightly over the period. Current operating income reached €39.9m, versus €38.6m a year earlier, lifting the current operating margin to 8.0%, from 7.7% last year.



Group share of net income came to €23.5m, compared with €23.2m in the first half of 2025.



As of May 31, Kaufman & Broad had positive net cash of €242.6m, versus €319.1m at the close of the previous fiscal year, while maintaining a solid financial position.



For fiscal 2026, the group's revenue is expected to be at a level comparable to fiscal 2025. The current operating income margin should be close to 8%. Net cash should remain positive after taking into account the payment of a dividend for fiscal 2025 of €2.20 per share, approved at the General Meeting on May 5.