Kaufman & Broad has announced the forward sale (VEFA) of an office building exceeding 30,000 m² in Marseille to a major player in the energy sector. The construction of the building is set to take place over the next three years.

Located at the intersection of Rabatau and Schloesing boulevards, this project represents a significant milestone in the redevelopment of a 1.5-hectare former industrial site into a tertiary campus described as "modern, efficient, and exemplary in terms of environmental standards."