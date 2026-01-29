Kaufman & Broad Targets 2026 Revenue at a Level Comparable to 2025
Total revenue reached €1,136.0 million (excl. VAT) in 2025, compared to €1,076.8 million for the same period in 2024.
Published on 01/29/2026 at 03:52 am EST
Revenue from the Apartments business stood at €814.5 million (excl. VAT) (versus €830.1 million (excl. VAT) at the end of November 2024). The Tertiary segment posted revenue of €248.9 million (excl. VAT), compared to €151.6 million (excl. VAT) for the same period in 2024.
As of November 30, 2025, gross margin amounted to €221.9 million, compared to €208.0 million for the same period in 2024.
Current operating income stood at €91.0 million, up from €80.8 million in 2024. Net income, group share, came to €54.2 million versus €45.0 million for the same period in 2024.
"For the 2026 fiscal year, the group's revenue is expected to be at a level comparable to that of 2025. The current operating income margin should be close to 8%. Net cash is expected to remain positive after accounting for the payment of a dividend of €2.20 per share for the 2025 fiscal year," the group stated regarding its outlook.