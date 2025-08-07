KBC announced on Thursday that it had revised its annual forecasts upwards after posting better-than-expected results in Q2, with the Belgian bank and insurance group benefiting in particular from the growth of its loan portfolio and a decline in operating expenses.



The group reported a net profit of €1,018m for Q2, compared with €925m a year earlier, exceeding analysts' expectations of €933m.



'Our total revenues benefited from several factors, including a sharp rise in net interest income, higher insurance income, improved fair value and trading income, and the seasonal peak in dividend income, while net fee and commission income (which remains relatively high) declined slightly quarter-on-quarter," explained CEO Johan Thijs in a statement.



KBC has therefore raised its forecast for net interest income for the 2025 financial year to at least €5.85bn, up from €5.7bn initially, and its forecast for total revenue growth to at least 7%, up from 5.5% previously.



In the medium term, the bank confirmed that it expects total income to grow by at least 6% at an actuarial rate by 2027, with net interest income growth of at least 5%, while operating expenses are expected to grow at a rate of less than 3% over the period.



The second-quarter results are solid, and we expect the stock to benefit today, UBS analysts commented this morning.



That said, with the stock already trading at nearly 11x estimated 2026 earnings and 1.7x tangible net value for a 16% return, it will take upward revisions to earnings in the medium term to really get the stock moving, the broker added.



And frankly, today's results, which are accompanied by no change in the medium-term outlook, are unlikely to be enough to trigger such a move, concludes UBS.



On the Brussels Stock Exchange, KBC shares rose 3.4% in the wake of these announcements, reaching a new high since before the 2007 financial crisis.