Under EU merger regulations the European Commission has approved the acquisition of sole control of 365.bank in Slovakia by KBC Group in Belgium, which controls KBC Bank.
The transaction mainly concerns the Slovak retail and corporate banking markets.
The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market position of the companies after the proposed transaction.
The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.
KBC: European Commission approves acquisition of 365.bank
Published on 10/31/2025 at 07:16 am EDT
