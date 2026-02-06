For the first quarter of 2026, the broker has reduced its revenue estimate for the Belgian semiconductor foundry group from $200.6 million to $195 million, with the EBITDA margin now expected at 21.2%.

Regretting that X-FAB is not currently providing forecasts for 2026 due to limited visibility and the current macroeconomic environment, KBC believes that consensus estimates will need to be substantially revised downwards for 2026.