KBC Lowers Target on X-FAB, Citing Short-Term Caution
KBC Securities maintains its “hold” recommendation on X-FAB Silicon Foundries, lowering its price target from 7 to 6 euros, and expresses “caution regarding the short term in light of persistent headwinds in the market.”
For the first quarter of 2026, the broker has reduced its revenue estimate for the Belgian semiconductor foundry group from $200.6 million to $195 million, with the EBITDA margin now expected at 21.2%.
Regretting that X-FAB is not currently providing forecasts for 2026 due to limited visibility and the current macroeconomic environment, KBC believes that consensus estimates will need to be substantially revised downwards for 2026.
X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE is a specialty foundry group with expertise in analog/mixed-signal IC production, MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) and SiC (silicon carbide) focusing on high-growth automotive, industrial, and medical end markets with long lifecycles. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, strong design support, manufacturing excellence, and innovative solutions.
At the end of 2024, the group operates 6 wafer fab facilities located in Germany (3), France, Malaysia, and the United States and has 4,526 employees worldwide.
Net sales by activity break down primarily between sale of semiconductor wafers (88.3%) and technology services (11.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Belgium (44.8%), Germany (11.6%), the United Kingdom (6.2%), Europe (4.8%), China (12.6%), Asia (10.2%), the United States (9.5%) and other (0.3%).
