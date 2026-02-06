KBC Lowers Target on X-FAB, Citing Short-Term Caution

KBC Securities maintains its “hold” recommendation on X-FAB Silicon Foundries, lowering its price target from 7 to 6 euros, and expresses “caution regarding the short term in light of persistent headwinds in the market.”

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/06/2026 at 05:12 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

For the first quarter of 2026, the broker has reduced its revenue estimate for the Belgian semiconductor foundry group from $200.6 million to $195 million, with the EBITDA margin now expected at 21.2%.



Regretting that X-FAB is not currently providing forecasts for 2026 due to limited visibility and the current macroeconomic environment, KBC believes that consensus estimates will need to be substantially revised downwards for 2026.