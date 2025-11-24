KBC Securities has reiterated its "buy" recommendation on Inventiva, citing significant potential compared to its target price, which has nonetheless been reduced from 8 to 7 euros. This follows an unsurprising business update from the biopharmaceutical company covering the first nine months of 2025.

The broker notes that Inventiva has confirmed its cash runway through the end of the first quarter of 2027, stating that this "provides funding beyond the results of the phase 3 (NATiV3) trial of lanifibranor in MASH, expected in the second half of 2026."

"We are updating our model to reflect additional cash and shares, as well as adjusting some of our operational expense assumptions and the terms of the agreement in China," KBC explained, justifying the downward revision of its target price.