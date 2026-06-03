KBC Securities maintains Buy rating on Inventiva following restructuring

Inventiva shares are trading in positive territory on the Paris Bourse (+0.29% at 3.44 euros) as KBC Securities details the company's balance sheet restructuring.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/03/2026 at 10:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The biopharmaceutical firm announced a restructuring plan in which it replaced its debt with the European Investment Bank (63 million euros) with new debt contracted from BlackRock and Claret Capital Partners (initial amount of 75 million euros). This new facility includes a drawdown option for additional debt following the publication of Phase 3 results for Lanifibranor.



Furthermore, Inventiva raised 95.2 million euros through a reserved American Depositary Share (ADS) offering in the United States, priced at a 9.5% discount. Finally, the company repurchased 50 million euros worth of warrants from the EIB and restructured the remaining warrants.



Ultimately, these actions have extended the company's cash runway until the beginning of the first quarter of 2028.



Analysts at KBC Securities welcomed the news, reiterating their Buy recommendation on Inventiva shares with a price target of 7 euros, representing an upside potential of approximately 104%.