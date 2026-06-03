KBC Securities maintains Buy rating on Inventiva following restructuring
Inventiva shares are trading in positive territory on the Paris Bourse (+0.29% at 3.44 euros) as KBC Securities details the company's balance sheet restructuring.
Published on 06/03/2026 at 10:53 am EDT
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Furthermore, Inventiva raised 95.2 million euros through a reserved American Depositary Share (ADS) offering in the United States, priced at a 9.5% discount. Finally, the company repurchased 50 million euros worth of warrants from the EIB and restructured the remaining warrants.
Ultimately, these actions have extended the company's cash runway until the beginning of the first quarter of 2028.
Analysts at KBC Securities welcomed the news, reiterating their Buy recommendation on Inventiva shares with a price target of 7 euros, representing an upside potential of approximately 104%.