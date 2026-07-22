While maintaining its 'hold' rating on ASML, KBC Securities lifts its price target to €1,600 from €1,400, updating its view after last week's quarterly results from the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker.
After a stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 and upwardly revised capacity expansion plans, the Belgian bank raises its 2026 revenue estimate to €44bn and its 2027 EPS assumption to €48.51, as ASML's more ambitious targets and planned capacity additions bolster its constructive view for 2027.
'However, management also indicated that capacity ramp-up plans are based on demand signals that remain uncertain and subject to change, reinforcing our cautious view on extrapolating current AI-driven demand trends,' KBC Securities qualifies.
ASML Holding N.V. is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing of lithography equipment for the semiconductor industry. The group's equipment is used to print integrated circuits on very thin silicon chips. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of lithography equipment (74.9%). The group also offers optical products and components for lithography;
- services (25,1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (0.1%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (1.6%), China (29.1%), South Korea (25%), United States (12.5%), Taiwan (25.5%), Japan (4.3%) and Singapore (1.9%).
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