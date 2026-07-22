KBC Securities raises its price target on ASML

While maintaining its 'hold' rating on ASML, KBC Securities lifts its price target to €1,600 from €1,400, updating its view after last week's quarterly results from the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker.

After a stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 and upwardly revised capacity expansion plans, the Belgian bank raises its 2026 revenue estimate to €44bn and its 2027 EPS assumption to €48.51, as ASML's more ambitious targets and planned capacity additions bolster its constructive view for 2027.



'However, management also indicated that capacity ramp-up plans are based on demand signals that remain uncertain and subject to change, reinforcing our cautious view on extrapolating current AI-driven demand trends,' KBC Securities qualifies.