KBC Securities raises its price target on ASML

While reiterating its "hold" rating on ASML, KBC Securities lifts its price target to €1,400 from €1,175 in an update to its investment case, "given the near-term strength, but also the risk of normalization".

"Although semiconductors have historically been a cyclical industry, the market's current narrative increasingly assumes that AI has transformed the sector into a more structurally growth-oriented market," the Belgian bank notes.



KBC Securities nonetheless believes the risk of a normalization after 2027 is being underestimated, and that the consensus is extrapolating the current AI-driven expansion, leaving little room for a return of cyclicality.