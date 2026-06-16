KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods) has reaffirmed its 'outperform' rating on Santander, raising its price target to €13.30. This new target implies a potential upside of approximately 17% relative to intrinsic value and represents a P/E ratio of 9.5 times the firm's 2028 estimates.
'Large companies are like forests. Forests can live for hundreds of years and take a long time to reach their full potential. Santander has existed since 1857 and is the largest bank in the eurozone, but we believe it can still reach its full potential, particularly through its global businesses,' the broker noted.
KBW emphasizes that scale matters in Europe, as the largest banks typically command higher P/TBV multiples, alongside superior RoTE profiles and greater earnings consistency. Comparing Santander to other major European lenders, the firm considers the Spanish group 'well-positioned to crack the code on scale.'
While Santander is primarily composed of robust local franchises, the broker expressed particular enthusiasm regarding the recent growth of its global operations. These businesses are 'expected to unlock internal synergies (by 2028 and beyond) in terms of revenue, costs, and capital.'
Furthermore, KBW believes the group is 'in good hands,' with Ana Botín having served as executive chair for over 10 years. According to the firm, Santander has remained highly diversified, with a retail banking exposure that provides 'low volatility throughout the cycle.'
Banco Santander, S.A. is Spain's largest banking group. The activity is organized into three sectors:
- commercial banking: retail banking activities and specialized financial services (consumer loans, mortgages, etc.);
- investment, financial and market banking: classic and specialized financing (financing acquisitions, projects, etc.), financial engineering (consulting on mergers and acquisitions, stock transactions, etc.), intervention in the stock, rate and exchange markets, etc.;
- asset management and private banking. The group also develops bank insurance activities through Santander Seguros and Banesto Seguros.
At the end of 2024, the group managed EUR 1,095.8 billion in current deposits and EUR 1,076.3 billion in current credits.
The products and services are marketed via a network of 7,124 branches worldwide.
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