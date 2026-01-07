Kepler Cheuvreux Raises Price Target on Maurel & Prom

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/07/2026 at 06:44 am EST

Kepler Cheuvreux has reiterated its "hold" rating on Maurel & Prom shares, while raising its price target from €5.09 to €6.50.



The 28% upward revision is mainly justified by the sale of its stake in Seplat, completed for USD 496 million—nearly double the previous valuation. Kepler Cheuvreux notes that this transaction strengthens the group's financial firepower for external growth and could enable the payment of a special dividend.



The research firm also highlights the growth potential of the Sinu-9 gas permit in Colombia, the acquisition of which was finalized yesterday. While the situation in Venezuela remains "too uncertain to be valued," the report indicates that a favorable scenario in that country would represent a "true game changer for the group," with a potential value of €2.10 per share.



