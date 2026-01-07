Kepler Cheuvreux Reaffirms Its Recommendation on Genfit

01/07/2026

Kepler Cheuvreux has reaffirmed its "buy" recommendation on Genfit shares, maintaining its unchanged price target at €8.40.



The research firm highlights that encouraging Phase I data for the G1090N candidate supports a "continuation of clinical development" toward a Phase II trial. These ex vivo tests notably demonstrated a significant inhibition of inflammatory cytokines, reaching up to 76%.



"The news strengthens the initial package" by combining a favorable safety profile with quantitative suppression of cytokines, the broker notes. Although this program is not yet included in the current valuation, the report emphasizes that it could represent "upside potential" should it successfully advance to clinical proof of concept.



Genfit is currently down 0.3% in Paris.

