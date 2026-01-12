Kepler Cheuvreux Significantly Raises Its Price Target for Abivax

Kepler Cheuvreux maintains its "buy" recommendation on Abivax, accompanied by a sharply increased price target from 70 euros to 130 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/12/2026 at 03:58 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The research firm justifies this upward revision with "greater commercial conviction" following the release of phase III clinical results for obefazimod in the treatment of ulcerative colitis.



The analyst points out that the drug now boasts robust efficacy validation in refractory patients and a "clean" safety profile, which significantly reduces the risks associated with the binary development of the product.



"Abivax has become one of the most attractive merger and acquisition targets" in the inflammatory bowel disease sector, the broker notes. The report highlights that a potential buyout could be negotiated in a range of 150 to 250 euros per share, driven by the scarcity of late-stage assets and the portfolio renewal pressure facing major pharmaceutical groups.