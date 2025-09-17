AlphaValue has upgrraded its Kering shares from 'Sell' to 'Reduce', with an unchanged target price of €279.
The analyst highlights Luca de Meo's very active "first day" (management changes at Gucci, transfer of Valentino eyewear to Kering Eyewear), signals that "reinforce" the thesis of a recovery from FY 26.
The broker has raised its assumptions (2026 EPS to €10.4 from €10.1, +2.69%) and its valuation drivers (Gucci multiplier raised from 15x to 16x), supporting higher NAV/DCF levels.
It says that long-term growth assumptions have been raised from 3% to 4.5%, while noting that the market environment remains challenging.
Kering: AlphaValue upgrades stock
Published on 09/17/2025 at 01:53 am EDT
AlphaValue has upgrraded its Kering shares from 'Sell' to 'Reduce', with an unchanged target price of €279.