Around 10:30 am, the stock was up 1.5% while the CAC 40 was advancing 0.5% at the same time, making it the third-best performer on the index behind Eurofins and Thales.
In a report examining the luxury sector's outlook for 2026, Bernstein believes the Chinese market could experience a gradual "U-shaped" recovery this year. The firm also highlights the continued strong demand from the ultra-wealthy, leading it to make Richemont its preferred stock.
Regarding Kering specifically, the Société Générale subsidiary notes that the group plans to provide a strategic update in the spring, which should result in a "thoughtful" approach to reviving its main brands. However, analysts say they no longer expect the company to divest smaller labels such as McQueen or Brioni.
In this context, the research firm has raised its price target from 240 to 250 euros while maintaining its "underperform" rating on the stock, noting it has updated its forecasts, particularly to reflect the sale of the Kering Beauté division.
For 2026, Bernstein anticipates a 2.3% decline in revenue, an 11.1% drop in recurring operating profit (Ebit), and a 14.6% decrease in earnings per share, the latter being nearly 4% below the consensus average.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2024, Kering had 46,930 employees and restated revenue of EUR 17.2 billion.
At the end of 2024, the Group had a network of 1,813 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (379), North America (329), Japan (241), and in emerging countries (708).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (29%), Japan (8.3%), Asia/Pacific (30.4%), North America (23.8%) and other (8.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.