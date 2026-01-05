Kering Among Top Gainers on the CAC as Bernstein Raises Price Target

Kering shares posted one of the strongest gains on the CAC 40 index on the Paris Bourse Monday morning, buoyed by a Bernstein note raising its price target for the stock.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/05/2026 at 05:11 am EST

Around 10:30 am, the stock was up 1.5% while the CAC 40 was advancing 0.5% at the same time, making it the third-best performer on the index behind Eurofins and Thales.



In a report examining the luxury sector's outlook for 2026, Bernstein believes the Chinese market could experience a gradual "U-shaped" recovery this year. The firm also highlights the continued strong demand from the ultra-wealthy, leading it to make Richemont its preferred stock.



Regarding Kering specifically, the Société Générale subsidiary notes that the group plans to provide a strategic update in the spring, which should result in a "thoughtful" approach to reviving its main brands. However, analysts say they no longer expect the company to divest smaller labels such as McQueen or Brioni.



In this context, the research firm has raised its price target from 240 to 250 euros while maintaining its "underperform" rating on the stock, noting it has updated its forecasts, particularly to reflect the sale of the Kering Beauté division.



For 2026, Bernstein anticipates a 2.3% decline in revenue, an 11.1% drop in recurring operating profit (Ebit), and a 14.6% decrease in earnings per share, the latter being nearly 4% below the consensus average.



