Kering announces the appointment of Francesca Bellettini as Chair and CEO of Gucci, reporting to Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering.



Jean-Marc Duplaix will continue to serve as Kering4S COO, supporting Luca de Meo in the development and management of the Group's organization.



As part of this change, the position of Kering's Deputy CEO will be eliminated.



Luca de Meo said: that, Gucci, the Group's flagship brand, deserves our full attention, and Francesca, one of the most experienced and respected leaders in the industry, will bring the leadership and rigor necessary to restore the brand to its rightful place.



Francesca Bellettini added: I look forward to working for Luca de Meo, whose innovative and open-minded approach inspires us to move forward. I am delighted to take on this new challenge with all the teams at Gucci and alongside Demna, whose creativity I have always admired.