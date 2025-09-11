Kering and Mayhoola announce an amendment to their shareholders' agreement, concluded in 2023 when Kering acquired a 30% stake in Valentino.



This amendment specifically concerns the terms and conditions for changes to the House's capital structure. Under the terms of the amendment, the current distribution of Valentino's share capital will remain unchanged until 2028 at the earliest.



Mayhoola's put options on its remaining 70% stake, initially exercisable in 2026 and 2027, have now been postponed to 2028 and 2029, respectively.



In addition, Kering's call option, initially scheduled for 2028, has been deferred to 2029.



All other contractual provisions relating to the options remain unchanged.



Kering and Mayhoola confirm their strategic partnership to support the development of this iconic Italian luxury brand and their shared commitment to ensuring its long-term success, it said.