The European Commission has fined fashion companies Gucci, Chloé, and Loewe for fixing resale prices, in violation of EU competition rules.
The Commission's investigation found that the three companies restricted the ability of independent third-party retailers they work with to set their own online and offline selling prices for products designed and sold by Gucci, Chloé, and Loewe under their respective brands.
This type of anti-competitive behavior increases prices and reduces consumer choice.
The fines, which were reduced in all three cases due to the companies' cooperation with the Commission, amount to more than €157 million in total.
Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice President for a Clean, Fair and Competitive Transition, said: "This decision sends a strong signal to the fashion industry and beyond that we will not tolerate this type of practice in Europe and that fair competition and consumer protection apply to everyone, equally."
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2024, Kering had 46,930 employees and restated revenue of EUR 17.2 billion.
At the end of 2024, the Group had a network of 1,813 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (379), North America (329), Japan (241), and in emerging countries (708).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (29%), Japan (8.3%), Asia/Pacific (30.4%), North America (23.8%) and other (8.5%).
