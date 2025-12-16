Kering and Ardian announce the finalization of a co-investment agreement for Kering's building on Fifth Avenue in New York, which comprises luxury retail space totaling approximately 10,700 square meters.
In line with the partnership already established earlier this year, the French luxury group is immediately transferring this asset to a newly created joint venture with Ardian, which will hold 60% of the asset, while Kering will retain 40%.
Kering's remaining stake will be accounted for using the equity method. The transaction is valued at $900 million (€766 million), for which Kering will receive a net amount of $690 million (€587 million).
"This agreement once again allows us to secure a prime retail location for our brands in the long term, while strengthening our financial flexibility," explains Jean-Marc Duplaix, Chief Operating Officer of Kering.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2024, Kering had 46,930 employees and restated revenue of EUR 17.2 billion.
At the end of 2024, the Group had a network of 1,813 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (379), North America (329), Japan (241), and in emerging countries (708).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (29%), Japan (8.3%), Asia/Pacific (30.4%), North America (23.8%) and other (8.5%).
