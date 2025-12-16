Kering finalizes agreement with Ardian on its New York building

Kering and Ardian announce the finalization of a co-investment agreement for Kering's building on Fifth Avenue in New York, which comprises luxury retail space totaling approximately 10,700 square meters.



In line with the partnership already established earlier this year, the French luxury group is immediately transferring this asset to a newly created joint venture with Ardian, which will hold 60% of the asset, while Kering will retain 40%.



Kering's remaining stake will be accounted for using the equity method. The transaction is valued at $900 million (€766 million), for which Kering will receive a net amount of $690 million (€587 million).



"This agreement once again allows us to secure a prime retail location for our brands in the long term, while strengthening our financial flexibility," explains Jean-Marc Duplaix, Chief Operating Officer of Kering.