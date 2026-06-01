Kering: Gianfranco D'Attis appointed CEO of Alexander McQueen
Kering has announced the appointment of Gianfranco D'Attis as Chief Executive Officer of Alexander McQueen, effective June 3. Succeeding Gianfilippo Testa, he will report to Kering CEO Luca de Meo and will be based in London.
Gianfranco D'Attis 'will lead the next phase of the House's development, with the objective of strengthening its positioning clarity, elevating execution standards, and improving financial performance', Kering stated in a press release.
He brings over 25 years of international experience in the luxury sector, with robust expertise in brand development, retail excellence, and client relations across key markets. He most recently served as CEO of Prada.
Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at LVMH and Richemont across Asia, the Americas, and Europe, where he spearheaded expansion initiatives and operational transformations.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2025, Kering had 43,731 employees and restated revenue of EUR 14.7 billion.
At the end of 2025, the Group had a network of 1,719 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (361), Japan (225), Asia-Pacific (666) and North America (308).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.6%), Western Europe (24.5%), Japan (7.9%), Asia/Pacific (28.6%), North America (24.2%) and other (9.2%).
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