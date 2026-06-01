Kering: Gianfranco D'Attis appointed CEO of Alexander McQueen

Kering has announced the appointment of Gianfranco D'Attis as Chief Executive Officer of Alexander McQueen, effective June 3. Succeeding Gianfilippo Testa, he will report to Kering CEO Luca de Meo and will be based in London.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/01/2026 at 12:18 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Gianfranco D'Attis 'will lead the next phase of the House's development, with the objective of strengthening its positioning clarity, elevating execution standards, and improving financial performance', Kering stated in a press release.



He brings over 25 years of international experience in the luxury sector, with robust expertise in brand development, retail excellence, and client relations across key markets. He most recently served as CEO of Prada.



Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at LVMH and Richemont across Asia, the Americas, and Europe, where he spearheaded expansion initiatives and operational transformations.