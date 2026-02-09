Shortly before 4:00 p.m., the stock edged up 0.3% to €258.9, but continued to hover near lows not seen since last September. Since the start of the year, the share has lost around 14%, hit in particular by the threat of additional tariffs raised by Donald Trump against French luxury groups during the crisis over Greenland's autonomy.
The group, now led by Luca de Meo, the former Renault CEO, will publish its 2025 fiscal year results tomorrow before the market opens.
In a note released this morning, TP ICAP analysts said they expect annual organic revenue to decline by around 11%, with a 6% drop in comparable data for the fourth quarter, continuing the trend seen in the third quarter (-5%).
According to the investment bank, the Gucci brand – which alone accounts for 44% of revenue and about two-thirds of the group's profitability – is expected to post an organic decline of about 12% in the fourth quarter, a slight sequential improvement from the third quarter (-14%) and significantly better than the first half (-25%).
TP ICAP forecasts this trajectory will lead the owner of Saint Laurent, Boucheron, and Balenciaga to report a current operating margin of 10.8% in 2025, down 4.10 percentage points year-on-year.
In a recent study outlining their outlook for the sector in 2026, Bernstein's teams nevertheless mentioned a progressive "U-shaped" recovery this year, thanks to the rebound in the Chinese market and continued strong demand from the ultra-wealthy.
For 2026, Bernstein anticipates a 2% drop in Kering's revenue, a much more limited decline than what is expected for 2025.
Beyond tomorrow's expected results release, investors appear to be mainly awaiting the strategic presentation that Luca de Meo plans to deliver later this spring, an event that should offer more insight into the levers the executive intends to use to orchestrate the company's turnaround.
Luca de Meo is a businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies. Presently, he is Chief Executive Officer of Renault SA and Chairman at Renault SAS (a subsidiary of Renault SA). He is also on the board of Sociedad Española de Automóviles de Turismo SA (former Chairman-Management Board & Director).
In the past Mr. De Meo was Director-Sales & Marketing for AUDI AG, Chief Executive Officer for Fiat Automobiles SpA, Chief Executive Officer of Alfa Romeo SpA, Vice President for Lancia Automobiles SpA, General Manager-Product Planning at Toyota Motor Europe NV, Chief Marketing Officer for Fiat SpA and Head-Marketing at Volkswagen Group Italia SpA.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2024, Kering had 46,930 employees and restated revenue of EUR 17.2 billion.
At the end of 2024, the Group had a network of 1,813 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (379), North America (329), Japan (241), and in emerging countries (708).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (29%), Japan (8.3%), Asia/Pacific (30.4%), North America (23.8%) and other (8.5%).
