Kering Hits Five-Month Low Ahead of 2025 Annual Results

Kering traded at its lowest levels in nearly five months on Monday on the Paris Stock Exchange, on the eve of its 2025 annual results, which are expected to show a sharp decline.

Published on 02/09/2026

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., the stock edged up 0.3% to €258.9, but continued to hover near lows not seen since last September. Since the start of the year, the share has lost around 14%, hit in particular by the threat of additional tariffs raised by Donald Trump against French luxury groups during the crisis over Greenland's autonomy.



The group, now led by Luca de Meo, the former Renault CEO, will publish its 2025 fiscal year results tomorrow before the market opens.



In a note released this morning, TP ICAP analysts said they expect annual organic revenue to decline by around 11%, with a 6% drop in comparable data for the fourth quarter, continuing the trend seen in the third quarter (-5%).



According to the investment bank, the Gucci brand – which alone accounts for 44% of revenue and about two-thirds of the group's profitability – is expected to post an organic decline of about 12% in the fourth quarter, a slight sequential improvement from the third quarter (-14%) and significantly better than the first half (-25%).



TP ICAP forecasts this trajectory will lead the owner of Saint Laurent, Boucheron, and Balenciaga to report a current operating margin of 10.8% in 2025, down 4.10 percentage points year-on-year.



In a recent study outlining their outlook for the sector in 2026, Bernstein's teams nevertheless mentioned a progressive "U-shaped" recovery this year, thanks to the rebound in the Chinese market and continued strong demand from the ultra-wealthy.



For 2026, Bernstein anticipates a 2% drop in Kering's revenue, a much more limited decline than what is expected for 2025.



Beyond tomorrow's expected results release, investors appear to be mainly awaiting the strategic presentation that Luca de Meo plans to deliver later this spring, an event that should offer more insight into the levers the executive intends to use to orchestrate the company's turnaround.