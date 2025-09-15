HSBC said on Monday that it is maintaining its buy recommendation on Kering shares, with an unchanged target price of €300, while the group's new CEO, Luca de Meo, takes office today with the mission of helping the company regain its leading position in the luxury sector.



In light of the Italian businessman's recent comments, the broker believes that he is bringing real energy, a competitive spirit, and a strong desire to turn the business around to his new role.



Drawing on his experience at Renault, the industry captain could change Kering's culture by renewing the teams, it continues, which could involve keeping certain long-standing executives, bringing back former employees who have left the company, and recruiting experts from within the sector or from other sectors.



The broker says this approach reminds it of that favored by Steve Jobs at Apple, who explained that he recruited intelligent people so that they could tell him what to do, rather than imposing his views on them.



Nevertheless, Kering will probably have to review the composition of its portfolio of brands and assets, perhaps by considering the future of its jewelry and beauty businesses, ending underperforming businesses and reorganizing the holdings of the Artemis holding company, which include Puma, vineyards, and Christie's, HSBC continues.



From a stockmarket perspective, the current pessimistic scenario ('bear case') should gradually ease thanks to a series of small pieces of good news that will restore market confidence, it concludes.





