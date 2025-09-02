Kering shares posted the strongest rise in the CAC 40 index in Paris on Tuesday, thanks to HSBC's upgrade to buy, as it believes that the luxury group could benefit from the imminent arrival of its new CEO.



At around 2 pm, the brand owner's stock was up 3.3%, compared with a 0.3% decline for the CAC, while the European consumer sector gained 0.4%.



After a difficult period for the sector, HSBC believes it is time to take a slightly more positive view of luxury goods, saying it anticipates a slight recovery in sales in H2 2025 before a return to solid and profitable growth in 2026.



Although US consumers face short-term headwinds in the fourth quarter, we believe Chinese consumers are likely to step up, and both will contribute to better growth next year, the British bank explains.



Regarding Kering, we have no revolutionary analysis to offer on the future CEO, Luca de Meo, but our experience shows us that new CEOs recruited from outside the company generally enjoy a kind of 'grace period' during the first three to four quarters of their tenure, HSBC points out in its note.



The broker believes that the changes implemented should reduce the risk associated with Kering shares.



The broker has therefore boosted its target price for the share by 50% to €300, up from €200 previously.



In its study, HSBC emphasizes that it attaches greater importance to sales acceleration than to valuation or margins, a dynamic that it says it clearly observes at Kering, but also at LVMH.