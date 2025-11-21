Kering is preparing to launch "House of Dreams," a new division aimed at identifying and supporting emerging brands in order to reduce the group's reliance on Gucci, Reuters has reported, citing an internal company memo from October.

The project targets long-term investments--either minority or majority stakes--in areas such as experiential technology, Indian craftsmanship, and Chinese luxury driven by culture.

The group has registered the House of Dreams trademark with the INPI, while noting that these initiatives remain preliminary ahead of a strategic presentation scheduled for next year. The amount of investment has not been disclosed.

While Kering's existing brands remain a priority, the group is counting on this initiative to anticipate shifts in business models and luxury growth regions. The move comes as niche brands and premium experiences gain ground in a market traditionally dominated by historic fashion houses.

Kering shares are currently up more than 1% in Paris (while the CAC40 remains stable), marking a 25% increase since the start of the year.