On Monday, RBC maintained its neutral stance on Kering shares, while raising its target price for them from €170 to €220.



In a study dedicated to the luxury sector, the broker warns that the French group's recovery is likely to take time, given that most of its brands, apart from eyewear, are currently recording stable or even negative growth rates, not to mention the pressure on their margins and the still high level of debt that needs to be reduced through asset disposals (mainly in real estate).



While encouraged by the imminent arrival of Luca de Meo, the broker says it does not anticipate a quick resolution to the company's situation.



We expect a reorganization of the management team given the numerous bodies currently in place (an executive chairman, two co-chief executive officers and a chief financial officer), which we believe are not conducive to decision-making, it continues.



As for Gucci, the market remains in 'wait and see' mode as it awaits the first collection from Demna, the brand's new creative director, scheduled for September 2025, at a time when major changes are also planned at Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Celine, Chanel, Dior, and Valentino, the professional notes.



While it remains to be seen whether these unprecedented upheavals will drive the sector in a new direction, it also remains to be seen who the winners and losers will be, the broker adds.



In this context, RBC explains that it is taking a wait-and-see approach before Luca De Meo's major strategic directions are known and prefers to play the recovery theme in the meantime, prefering the British brand Burberry.