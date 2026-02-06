Kering Renews Its Award Dedicated to Sustainable Innovation in Jewelry
Following the success of its inaugural edition, Kering announced on Friday the launch of the second phase of the Kering Generation Award X Jewelry, its program aimed at promoting sustainable innovation in the jewelry sector.
The French luxury group—which notably owns the Boucheron brand—explains that this award is intended to reduce the jewelry sector's impact by encouraging innovative materials sourced from other industries, waste streams, or unprecedented production methods.
The initiative will also highlight applications of artificial intelligence, including tools that assist with design, sampling, production, or any other form of optimization, as well as the latest advances in packaging using alternative materials, reusable formats, or low-impact systems.
The award, conducted in partnership with the International Confederation of Jewellery, Silverware, Diamonds, Pearls and Stones (CIBJO) under the scientific coordination of Politecnico di Milano, will bring together startups as well as ten universities and academies worldwide that offer jewelry training programs.
Finalists will present their projects to the jury next July during Paris Haute Couture Week.
The winner in the startup category will receive a mentorship program offered by POLI.design, an entity of Politecnico di Milano, while the winner in the student category will be offered an internship opportunity at one of Kering's jewelry houses.
The first edition of the Kering Generation Award X Jewelry was held last year at the JCK Las Vegas, the world's leading jewelry trade show.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2024, Kering had 46,930 employees and restated revenue of EUR 17.2 billion.
At the end of 2024, the Group had a network of 1,813 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (379), North America (329), Japan (241), and in emerging countries (708).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (29%), Japan (8.3%), Asia/Pacific (30.4%), North America (23.8%) and other (8.5%).
