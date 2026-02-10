Kering Restitches Its Course, Philips Rekindles Growth, Ionos Loses Signal

The luxury sector is striving to regain its luster with Kering, buoyed by a less deteriorated year-end and hopes for a recovery at Gucci, while Philips benefits from a return to profit and clearer targets for 2026. Technology stocks remain volatile, with Ionos and TeamViewer suffering from AI-related doubts, as several European stocks are stirred by changes in recommendations, from Bittium to 1&1 AG.

Stocks on the Rise:



Kering (+13%) benefits from a fourth quarter that was less deteriorated than feared, with sales declining only -3%. Despite a heavily penalized 2025 fiscal year (net income of 72 MEUR), the market is focusing on sequential improvement and the first signs of recovery at Gucci. New collections and the promise of a strategic plan in April are fueling anticipation of a rebound in 2026.



Thule Group (+11%) jumps after a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter. Revenue reached 1,835 MSEK, above consensus, while operating profit came in at 83 MSEK versus 74 MSEK expected, with a margin of 4.5%. The dividend is maintained at 8.30 SEK per share, confirming financial discipline despite weaker cash flow.



Philips (+9%) is in demand after returning to profit in 2025 and providing better-oriented outlooks for 2026. The group anticipates comparable sales growth of 3% to 4.5% and free cash flow of 1.3 to 1.5 bn EUR, despite a persistently constrained cost environment.



AIXTRON (+8%) enjoys renewed interest after Jefferies upgraded its rating from neutral to buy. The target price was sharply raised from 18.20 EUR to 27 EUR, reinforcing positive momentum for the stock.



Arkema (+6%) rebounds after Goldman Sachs upgraded its recommendation from neutral to buy. The investment bank also significantly raised its target price from 51 to 71 EUR.



ams-OSRAM (+6%) stands out after a marked improvement in profitability. The 2025 net loss is reduced to 130 MEUR from 786 MEUR a year earlier, while the fourth quarter exceeded expectations with an EBITDA margin of 18.4%. The market also welcomed the reduction in debt, despite cautious 2026 prospects.



Intea (+4%), after a very dynamic fourth quarter, sees its stock climb on the exchange. Operating profit soared to 257 MSEK (+65%) and rental income reached 452 MSEK (+43%), driven by robust activity. The board proposes to double the ordinary dividend to 1.00 SEK, confirming a growth trajectory seen as solid.



Stocks on the Decline:



Barco (-7%) is under pressure despite overall indicators being in line. Second-half EBITDA reached 77.1 MEUR, slightly above expectations, and the dividend was raised to 0.55 EUR. However, revenue came in just below consensus and visibility remains focused on late 2026, dampening short-term enthusiasm.



IONOS Group SE (-7%) falls after losing UBS's support, as the bank downgrades its recommendation from buy to neutral and cuts its target price from 40 to 28 EUR.



ALIMAK GROUP AB (-7%) drops as its operating result disappoints investors, falling 6.9% to 1,692 MSEK (from 1,817), a sharper decline than the Bloomberg consensus, which expected 1,716. The dividend also disappointed at 3.30 SEK per share versus 3.41 SEK expected.



TeamViewer (-7%), after a 2025 report deemed insufficiently reassuring, suffers at the start of the session. The stock falls back to 5.54 EUR, close to its all-time low around 5.30 EUR. Despite improvements in Enterprise and 1E activities, the outlook disappoints, raising fears of a roughly 3% drop in revenue consensus, while RBC and Barclays remain buyers and Berenberg stays neutral.



BP PLC (-5%) disappoints shareholders after announcing the suspension of its share buyback program to strengthen its balance sheet, following a net loss of 3.4 bn EUR. Net debt, however, fell by 15% year-on-year.



BITTIUM OYJ (-5%) declines after OP Corporate Bank toughened its recommendation, moving from "reduce" to "sell," and cutting its target price to 30 EUR.



STANDARD CHARTERED PLC (-5%) loses ground following the departure of Diego De Giorgi from his executive director role to join Apollo as EMEA head.



1&1 AG (-3%) retreats after UBS reversed its stance, downgrading its recommendation from buy to hold and slightly adjusting its target price from 27.90 EUR to 27.60 EUR.