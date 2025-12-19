Kering to Gradually Acquire Raselli Franco Group

Kering has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Raselli Franco Group, a family-owned company and key partner specializing in the production of jewelry and high jewelry pieces for the world's leading luxury brands.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 01:44 am EST

"This transaction is part of Kering's strategy to support the long-term growth of its houses and strengthen its control over its value chain," explained the parent company of Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, and Qeelin in the jewelry sector.



Equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, Raselli Franco covers the entire value chain, from sourcing raw materials and precious stones to R&D, design, component creation, assembly, and quality control.



The acquisition will be carried out in several stages, beginning with an initial 20% stake in the first quarter of 2026 for 115 million euros, followed by a precise path to acquire full ownership by 2032.



Representing "a major milestone for Kering, with the creation of a platform for future growth in jewelry," the completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.