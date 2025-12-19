Kering has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Raselli Franco Group, a family-owned company and key partner specializing in the production of jewelry and high jewelry pieces for the world's leading luxury brands.
"This transaction is part of Kering's strategy to support the long-term growth of its houses and strengthen its control over its value chain," explained the parent company of Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, and Qeelin in the jewelry sector.
Equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, Raselli Franco covers the entire value chain, from sourcing raw materials and precious stones to R&D, design, component creation, assembly, and quality control.
The acquisition will be carried out in several stages, beginning with an initial 20% stake in the first quarter of 2026 for 115 million euros, followed by a precise path to acquire full ownership by 2032.
Representing "a major milestone for Kering, with the creation of a platform for future growth in jewelry," the completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2024, Kering had 46,930 employees and restated revenue of EUR 17.2 billion.
At the end of 2024, the Group had a network of 1,813 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (379), North America (329), Japan (241), and in emerging countries (708).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (29%), Japan (8.3%), Asia/Pacific (30.4%), North America (23.8%) and other (8.5%).
