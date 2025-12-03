Kering has announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of EUR1.25 per share for the 2025 fiscal year. The interim dividend will be paid on January 15, based on positions recorded at the close of business on the previous day.

The balance of the dividend for 2025 will be proposed by the board of directors on February 9, and subsequently submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 28, 2026. The total dividend amount will be set in line with a sustainable payout ratio over time.

The luxury group stated it is maintaining "a disciplined approach to capital allocation in support of its long-term value creation strategy for its stakeholders," a strategy that will be presented during a capital markets day in spring 2026.