Kering has announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of EUR1.25 per share for the 2025 fiscal year. The interim dividend will be paid on January 15, based on positions recorded at the close of business on the previous day.
The balance of the dividend for 2025 will be proposed by the board of directors on February 9, and subsequently submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 28, 2026. The total dividend amount will be set in line with a sustainable payout ratio over time.
The luxury group stated it is maintaining "a disciplined approach to capital allocation in support of its long-term value creation strategy for its stakeholders," a strategy that will be presented during a capital markets day in spring 2026.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2024, Kering had 46,930 employees and restated revenue of EUR 17.2 billion.
At the end of 2024, the Group had a network of 1,813 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (379), North America (329), Japan (241), and in emerging countries (708).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (29%), Japan (8.3%), Asia/Pacific (30.4%), North America (23.8%) and other (8.5%).
