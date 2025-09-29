UBS believes that Gucci is showing further signs of improvement. Ahead of its Q3 results, the analyst maintains his neutral rating on the stock, while raising his target price to €251 (from €215).
UBS said that Q3 results could show further signs of a turnaround at Gucci, which is why we are revising our estimates upwards, bringing us back in line with the consensus for fiscal year 2025.
Kering's H1 results showed early signs of stabilization at Gucci and cost control, the analyst said, who is not lowering his estimates for the group for the first time in quite a while.
Kering: UBS raises target price
Published on 09/29/2025 at 04:43 am EDT
