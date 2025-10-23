While reiterating its 'neutral' recommendation on Kering shares, UBS has raised its target price from €251 to €305, after raising its estimates for the parent company of Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta.

"The third-quarter results confirm further progress," the broker says, pointing to better-than-expected results for all brands and Gucci, which suggest an improvement in the sector and the benefits of the luxury group's measures.