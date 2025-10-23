While reiterating its 'neutral' recommendation on Kering shares, UBS has raised its target price from €251 to €305, after raising its estimates for the parent company of Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta.
"The third-quarter results confirm further progress," the broker says, pointing to better-than-expected results for all brands and Gucci, which suggest an improvement in the sector and the benefits of the luxury group's measures.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2024, Kering had 46,930 employees and restated revenue of EUR 17.2 billion.
At the end of 2024, the Group had a network of 1,813 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (379), North America (329), Japan (241), and in emerging countries (708).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (29%), Japan (8.3%), Asia/Pacific (30.4%), North America (23.8%) and other (8.5%).
