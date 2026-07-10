Kerlink slips despite a return to growth in the second quarter

Kerlink is down 6% at €1.14, despite the company announcing a return to growth in Q2 2026, with revenue of €3.9m, up 7% from the same period in 2025 and 15% from Q1 2026.

This increase reflects the gradual clearing of delivery delays seen in the first quarter, against a backdrop of still-tight supply for certain components. Over the first six months of the fiscal year, revenue was therefore flat at €7.3m.



The provider of network infrastructure solutions dedicated to the IoT adds that growth in services revenue is being confirmed and reached 12% over the entire first half, to €1.2m. Their contribution to total revenue therefore continues to rise, representing 16.5% of activity, versus 15% a year earlier.



Growth in services revenue and a favorable shift in the business mix should, according to Kerlink, support the expected improvement in profitability starting in the first half and confirm the operational turnaround under way at the group.



For the second part of the fiscal year, Kerlink says it has satisfactory visibility thanks to a high-quality order book and a sales momentum that remains strong. The group nonetheless remains attentive to changes in supply conditions and the prices of certain components.