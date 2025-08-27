The owner of Dr Pepper, 7Up, and Schweppes sodas has fallen sharply over the last two trading sessions in New York following the announcement of the $18.4bn acquisition of Dutch coffee and tea giant JDE Peet's. Investors are frowning on the complexity of the deal and the risk it poses to the American company's already fragile structure. Financed by massive debt, this will delay the medium-term debt reduction targets promised by management.

After merging Keurig (coffee) and Dr Pepper (soft drinks) seven years ago, the American company is changing course and wants to separate the two companies to give them more autonomy and thus be more agile and better able to focus on growth opportunities in their respective markets. The decision is motivated by the acquisition of JDE Peet's, which owns the L'OR, Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, and Kenco brands. The Dutch company will be attached to the group that produces Keurig machines and pods.

On paper, the deal has several advantages. First, it would give Keurig a truly international dimension, while most of its revenue is currently generated in the US. Keurig would thus have the opportunity to compete more directly with industry giants such as Starbucks and Nestlé. It would also enrich its portfolio with iconic brands such as L'OR, which is the best known in Europe. The integration could also generate cost synergies if it is completed successfully. In addition, JDE Peet's appears to be one of the best-positioned targets to support growth in the coffee category. The deal would help to better absorb the impact of customs duties, for example by diversifying coffee supply sources. Washington has imposed a 50% tax on Brazil, the world's leading producer, which greatly complicates the supply business for global coffee players. Finally, the acquisition is part of a broader trend of major shifts in the basic food consumption market as it seeks to adapt to new customer trends. In 2023, the giant Kellogg's split into two entities before Mars acquired Kellanova, one of the two companies, which owns Pringles crisps, the cereal division outside the United States, and plant-based products. Ferrero, meanwhile, is buying the second brand, WK Kellogg, which operates cereal brands in North America.

However, practice often differs from theory. Already, the scale and size of the transaction pose a risk to the company's already high debt levels: net debt currently represents nearly one year of revenue. As a result, credit rating agency S&P Global has placed the company on its negative watch list, with the possibility of downgrading its credit rating to speculative (junk) grade. Its leverage could climb to 5.2x EBITDA in 2026.

Despite these potential financial difficulties, Keurig Dr Pepper's fundamentals remain solid. The US beverage division continues to drive growth (10.5% revenue growth in Q2, with volumes up nearly 10%). Flagship brands (Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7Up, and Schweppes) are performing well and are being helped by new growth drivers such as Ghost and Electrolit energy drinks. The coffee segment has certainly been weakened in recent months by the rise in green coffee prices and the decline in machine volumes, but it is showing signs of recovery with a more favorable product mix and a sequential upturn in sales. Internationally, organic growth remains positive, despite currency effects. Overall, since 2019, Keurig Dr Pepper has posted growth rates that are significantly higher than those of large caps in the consumer staples sector.

Above all, until now, the model has provided fairly good visibility in a sector lacking benchmarks. Keurig Dr Pepper innovates frequently (for example, with various energy drink brands) and develops very interesting partnerships, such as with McCafé (McDonald's), for which it produces and distributes pods under license. Free cash flow is therefore expected to remain strong this year at $2.4bn, and the conversion rate of accounting profits (net income) into FCF remains very satisfactory at around 90%.

Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at around 15x earnings, a multiple well below that of large-cap consumer staples companies. Concerns about debt are dominant, and rightly so. The consequences of tariffs (impact on margins, decline in demand, etc.) are not helping either. On the other hand, the separation of the company into two distinct entities appears to be a good move. The beverage business will thus be able to evolve without having to bear the financial burden of the acquisition.

In the coming months, investors and analysts could well remain cautious about the company. The deal makes a lot of sense on paper, but it is risky in many ways. Keurig Dr Pepper will undoubtedly have to provide guarantees, which could, for example, involve one or more divestitures.