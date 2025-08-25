Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper fell over 8% after announcing a definitive agreement to acquire Dutch group JDE Peet's for €31.85 per JDE share, representing an equity value of €15.7bn.



This exciting agreement will create a global coffee champion by combining Keurig, North America's leading single-serve coffee platform, with JDE's global portfolio of beloved brands, they said.



Following the completion of this transaction, Keurig Dr Pepper nevertheless plans to proceed as soon as possible with a spin-off of the new combined company into two new companies, both of which will be listed in the US.



This spin-off would create a large-scale growth challenger in the attractive North American beverage market, as well as the world's leading specialty coffee company.