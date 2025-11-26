Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that there is a strong chance Donald Trump will announce the nomination of a new Federal Reserve chair before Christmas. Amongst the five finalists, Kevin Hassett appears to have the edge.

Currently a close adviser to Donald Trump in his role as director of the National Economic Council, Hassett is often mentioned as a potential successor to Jerome Powell. According to Bloomberg, he is now seen as the frontrunner for the job.

In any case, he has been actively campaigning for months, defending President Trump's positions tooth and nail. Like his boss, he is calling for aggressive rate cuts and never misses an opportunity to criticize the Fed for the slowness of its action.

A partisan Fed?

In an interview with Fox Business last week, he argued that the only reason the Fed would not cut rates in December would be its opposition to Donald Trump.

Following his line of reasoning, he starts from the Fed's latest economic projections (in September), where a majority of members expected a rate cut in December. He explains that since then, growth has been slowed by the shutdown, and the latest inflation reading has come in below expectations. His conclusion: "So we have had good news on inflation and bad news on fourth-quarter GDP because of the government shutdown. So how could that make them less likely to proceed with rate cuts, unless they are driven by partisan considerations?"

To answer Kevin Hassett, the majority in favor of two additional rate cuts in September was slim. And we are at a moment when both sides of the Fed's mandate are at risk (rising unemployment and inflation that is too high). All this with very little economic data over the past two months to settle the debate. Keeping rates unchanged in December can therefore easily be justified.

This is not the first time he has suggested that the Fed's decisions are partisan. He believes, for example, that the rate cuts in the fall of 2024 were a boost to the Democratic camp, just ahead of the presidential election. To be precise, that is his 2025 position. Last year, he supported the Fed's move.

In search of a consensus

Kevin Hassett's appointment would raise two problems. First, he would be seen, at least initially, as subservient to the political power. That would, de facto, weaken the Fed's independence. Yet this is a crucial asset for any central bank.

The second problem is the risk that he would have relatively little influence over the rest of the committee. The role of a Fed chair is essentially to forge consensus among its members. Decisions are collective; 12 people vote, and the chair has only one vote.

This role is all the more crucial at a time when Fed members are divided. On one side are those who want to continue cutting rates to avoid further weakening of the labor market. On the other are those who argue for a pause and are more concerned about inflation that is still quite far from target.

To sum up the issue, Hassett has spent the past few months saying that Fed members are getting it wrong and that their decisions are driven by political considerations. It will therefore be hard for him to present himself afterward as the man of consensus. One can even imagine there being a degree of distrust toward him within the Fed.

Ultimately, the strongly partisan stance Hassett has adopted and his loyalty to Donald Trump make him a good candidate, but not necessarily a good Fed chair.

An answer by Christmas?

From the outset, the selection process has been overseen by Scott Bessent. After a first round of interviews with 11 candidates in the fall, five names emerged: Fed Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, former governor Kevin Warsh, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, and Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for global fixed income at BlackRock.

Bessent has said that interviews with these five people will wrap up this week. Among them, the finalists will meet White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Vice President JD Vance. Donald Trump is expected to announce his choice by Christmas.

It is, however, a timeline that should be treated with caution. On Polymarket, the highest probability is assigned to "no announcement by December 31," at 47%, compared with only 35% for the nomination of Kevin Hassett.

"No one really knows what President Trump is going to do until he does it," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement yesterday. "Stay tuned!"