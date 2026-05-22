Kevin Warsh was sworn in on Friday as the new Chair of the US Federal Reserve during a ceremony held at the White House in the presence of Donald Trump. The former Fed Governor, who previously served from 2006 to 2011, succeeds Jerome Powell. Powell, who led the institution for eight years, remains a member of the Board of Governors, which is rare in the central bank's history.

During the ceremony, Donald Trump stated that he wants Kevin Warsh to be "totally independent," yet the very setting of the event highlights the White House's unusual involvement in the Fed succession. The last Federal Reserve Chair to be sworn in at the White House was Alan Greenspan in 1987.



The stakes therefore extend beyond the expected trajectory of interest rates, which Donald Trump wishes to see lowered, as Kevin Warsh may soon have to demonstrate that he possesses the necessary latitude to do the opposite should the data so require. Tariffs and massive investments related to the deployment of artificial intelligence are significantly fueling goods prices, while energy costs are rising due to the war in the Middle East. Furthermore, non-housing services inflation, the most persistent component, has remained stuck at around 3% for over a year.



If markets begin to price in the possibility of further monetary tightening, Kevin Warsh could quickly find himself at odds with Donald Trump, while also facing the test that all Fed Chairs eventually encounter: credibility with the markets. Marc Sumerlin, a former colleague of Warsh in the Bush administration and a candidate interviewed last year for the Fed chairmanship, believes that an overly dovish shift in the current environment would risk further destabilizing long-term bond yields.



In his first remarks as Chair, Kevin Warsh recalled the Fed's dual mandate of price stability and full employment. He also promised to lead a "reform-oriented" Federal Reserve, drawing lessons from past successes and mistakes. This phrasing primarily targets the policy framework inherited from the financial crisis and the pandemic, which was characterized by massive reliance on the central bank's balance sheet.



The Fed's balance sheet still stands at approximately $6,800bn, after peaking near $9,000billion, compared to nearly $800bn before 2008. Kevin Warsh has previously judged this balance sheet to be excessive and has advocated for a more limited role for the Fed in the markets.