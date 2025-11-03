Kimberly-Clark announces an agreement to acquire consumer health group Kenvue in a cash and stock transaction that values Kenvue at an enterprise value of approximately $48.7bn.



According to the personal care company, this will enable it to "combine highly complementary and strategically aligned consumer offerings, including 10 iconic billion-dollar brands, that will provide preferred solutions for every stage of life."



Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 and 0.14625 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock for each Kenvue share. Upon closing of the transaction, current Kenvue shareholders are expected to own approximately 46% of the combined group.



The total consideration represents an acquisition multiple of approximately 14.3x Kenvue's adjusted EBITDA, or 8.8x including expected annualized synergies of $2.1bn, net of reinvestments.



The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to approval by the shareholders of both groups and regulatory authorities, as well as the satisfaction of other customary conditions.