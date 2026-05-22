Having skyrocketed over 1,000%, a near-monopoly and margins close on 70%, the case is bound to catch invesytors' eye. This Taiwanese company's business is anything but revolutionary. It serves as proof that one does not need to manufacture chips to capitalize on the AI boom.

In the race to identify stocks driven by the AI explosion, it's impossible to ignore chipmakers and foundries. The most sophisticated investors have pushed their analysis further, turning toward photonics or the challenge of the energy bottleneck. Here, there is no room for the "eye-catching" concepts that dazzle the markets. We are discussing a very pragmatic subject, yet one that is absolutely vital for AI infrastructure: physical storage via metal server rails.

While the product itself does not inspire dreams (and understandably so), the stock's recent performance certainly should. Indeed, in three years, the share price has soared tenfold, delivering a performance nearly quadruple that of the giant TSMC. Prior to this recent explosion, the company posted honorable growth, though this was far from shaking up the markets.

However, the group's business model has shifted radically. Once split evenly between metal rails for furniture and those for servers, currently 88% of revenues are derived from the latter. This momentum is driven by the United States, the promised land of data centers, which now generates the majority of the company's turnover.

A Perfect Trajectory?

Until 2022, the group's results were primarily characterized by remarkable stability. Revenue was growing, and margins were already "outrageous" for this type of product. This momentum slowed slightly in 2023. In hindsight, this slowdown was more of a gathering of pace than a change in trend.

The dynamics accelerated from 2023 onwards, as evidenced by revenue that has more than doubled since then. Already high, margins have continued to increase, reaching nearly 70% at the operating level. While the explosion in demand for data centers has certainly fueled growth, the real difference was made elsewhere.



A Solid and Secured Position

Established in its market for some 30 years, the company has formed a near-monopoly. Today, its server-related expertise is propelling the stock to new horizons: King Slide has become the essential supplier for the artificial intelligence sector, particularly for Nvidia's NVL72 system. Its rails, which are both ultra-thin and ultra-resistant, are indispensable for supporting loads exceeding 100 kg while maximizing the vital space dedicated to cooling. This technological monopoly is firmly locked down by dozens of patents, ranging from component geometry to thermal treatment.

This ultra-dominant position has a dual impact. On one hand, it grants the company excellent pricing power, as evidenced by its insolent margins. On the other, it creates an extreme dependence on this industry - and particularly on Nvidia.

As an anecdote (and to reaffirm its absolute grip on the sector), the King Slide logo is prominently displayed on all products. Despite repeated requests, management has always categorically refused to remove it or to act as a mere subcontractor.

To top it all off, this operational trajectory is backed by impeccable financial health: its balance sheet is spotless and debt is almost non-existent. Q1 2026 confirms the insolent growth dynamic initiated a few years ago. Q1 revenue increased 10.12% sequentially, with a similar trend in EBITDA, which rose by 9.36%.

The rest of the story seems already written: the company's future looks bright, massively supported by global objectives to build ever more pharaonic data centers.

Has the Market Already Priced Everything In?

As with all stocks propelled by the rise of artificial intelligence, one question is inevitable: has the spectacular rise in the share price already integrated the bulk of future growth? The answer is yes, although analysts seem to believe that the rally is not over.

Regarding valuation, the current P/E ratio of 25.9x is normalizing when compared to previous fiscal years: 37.2x in 2025, 24.4x in 2024, and 32.6x in 2023. As is often the case, the market anticipated the improvement in fundamentals, which are now catching up with the pace. Analysts are clearly buyers, with a price target set at 5,796 TWD, representing 30.25% upside potential at present.

One point of vigilance remains, however. All investor hope rests on a monopoly that is currently intact, but whose outrageous margins could entice rivals to develop cheaper alternative solutions.

In short, King Slide Works has found its "goose that lays the golden eggs." However, displaying a 70% margin is akin to planting a lighthouse in the middle of the night for competition. As long as the technological locks and patents hold, King Slide dictates its rules (logo included). But the day a challenger manages to undercut prices and provide relief to the wallets of Tech giants, the story will take on a different flavor. This is a case to be followed very closely, with eyes fixed on the competition.