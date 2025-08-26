





Kingfisher shares were the second-biggest faller in the FTSE 100 index on Tuesday morning on the London Stock Exchange, after Deutsche Bank downgraded its recommendation on the British DIY retailer from 'hold' to 'sell'.



The broker, which also lowered its target price from 320 pence to 280 pence, said that the favorable period for British consumers is now over and anticipates a slowdown in their spending due to fears of unemployment and decelerating wage growth.



Even if households have a little more money in theory, they are not necessarily spending it and prefer to save, which reduces "non-essential" consumption, which is expected to slow sharply according to DB's calculations, which forecasts growth of 3% in H2, compared with +7% in H1.



While retail sales have recently benefited from favorable weather conditions, this has varied greatly depending on product categories, the broker adds, noting that its fear index suggests that consumer anxiety is still growing.



At around 11am (London time), Kingfisher was down 4.5%, while the FTSE 100 was down 0.6%. The stock has now fallen by over 8% YTD.





