Deutsche Bank announced on Tuesday that it has downgraded shares in Kingfisher, the British owner of the Castorama and Brico Dépôt chains, from 'hold' to 'sell', with a target price reduced from 320 pence to 280 pence.



In a sector note on British retailers, the broker said that the favorable period that had benefited UK consumers until now is over and that it anticipates a slowdown in their spending due to fears of unemployment and the deceleration in wage growth.



Even though households have a little more money in theory, they are not necessarily spending it and prefer to save, which reduces "non-essential" consumption, which is expected to slow sharply according to DB's calculations, which forecast growth of 3% in the second half of the year, compared with +7% in H1.



While retail sales have recently benefited from favorable weather, this has varied greatly depending on product categories, the broker continues, noting that its fear index suggests that consumer anxiety is still growing.