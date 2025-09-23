Kingfisher, the British owner of the French chains Castorama and Brico Dépôt, raised its annual earnings and cash flow forecasts on Tuesday morning after its interim results exceeded expectations.



In H1, to end-July, the retailer's revenues edged up 0.8% to £6.81bn, including 1.3% LFL growth, y-o-y, thanks to strong sales of basic products and more expensive equipment, with favorable weather conditions also boosting the sales of seasonal products.



The group, which also owns B&Q and Screwfix stores in the UK, announced operating profit that is up 2.1% at £383m.



Against this backdrop, the retailer has raised its outlook for FY 2025/2026, now forecasting taxable profit at the upper end of the previously announced range of £480m to £540m, compared with £420m, with FCF now expected to be between £480m and £520m, above the £420m to £480m range previously forecast.



On the London Stock Exchange, Kingfisher shares flew sky high, up over 15% following these announcements, posting the best performance on the FTSE index, which was flat (+0.1%).



This rebound comes after the stock lost over 30% since the presentation of its Q1 figures at end-May, against a backdrop of gloomy economic conditions in the UK.



We believe that Kingfisher has strengthened its digital and professional offering in the UK, a model that it could now seek to replicate in other markets, RBC analysts commented today.



DIY trends are expected to remain fairly strong, driven by consumers looking to save money while improving their homes, the Canadian broker added.



In other positive news, Kingfisher announced that it would accelerate its share buybacks with the intention of completing its current share acquisition program by the end of March 2026.





