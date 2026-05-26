Kingfisher shares rose over 5% in early London trading after the home improvement retailer reported Q1 revenue of £3.3bn for FY 2026-2027 fiscal year (covering February to April), representing 1.4% growth.

The operator of B&Q and Screwfix in the UK, as well as Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France, saw sales slip 0.9% LFL, albeit a performance in line with the market consensus provided by Jefferies.



"This was supported by a better-than-expected UK performance (-0.9% vs. -2% consensus), offset by weaker trends in France (-2% vs. approx. -1% expected) and Poland (-0.2% vs. +1.6% anticipated)," the broker explained.



In the UK, Jefferies highlighted the sharp divergence in performance between B&Q (-4.1%) and Screwfix (+4.1%), which it believes reflects the impact of weather conditions, as the former suffered from its higher exposure to outdoor projects.



"This dynamic is consistent with broader sector trends, as peers have also highlighted weather-related headwinds in outdoor categories," added the broker, which maintains a "hold" rating on the stock with a target price of 291 pence.



Regarding its outlook, Kingfisher management reiterated its FY 2026-2027 guidance, targeting adjusted profit before tax of between approximately £565m and £625m, alongside FCF of around £450m-to-£510m.